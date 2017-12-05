Man killed in I-55 crash in Wilmington

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on I-55 in southwest suburban Wilmington.

Anthony M. Halko, 28, was driving a Nissan Sentra at 9:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 when he exited the expressway onto the River Road ramp, his car went through the stop sign and struck the concrete wall on the south side of River Road, according to Illinois State Police and the Will County coroner’s office.

Halko, who lived in Wilmington, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m., the coroner’s office said. Preliminary autopsy results Monday revealed he died of multiple injuries he suffered in the crash.

He was the only person in the car and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

A GoFundMe page set up to help with Halko’s funeral expenses has raised more than $300 toward a $4,500 goal as of early Tuesday.

“He leaves behind a 4-year-old little girl who counted him for most everything,” the page said. “She was Daddy’s Princess and she will be lost without him.”