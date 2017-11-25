Man killed in I-57 crash in Matteson

A man was killed when his pickup truck was rear-ended early Friday on I-57 in south suburban Matteson.

About 8:20 a.m., 51-year-old Dean A. Scalzitti was driving a pickup truck in the northbound lanes on I-57 near Volmer Road when it was rear-ended by a car, according to Illinois State Police. The truck was forced off the road into an embankment and struck some trees.

Scalzitti, who lived in the South Deering neighborhood on Chicago’s Far South Side, was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

His passenger was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the car was speeding at the time of the crash and charges or citations were pending.