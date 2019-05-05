Man killed in Kennedy Expressway crash

A Hanover Park man was killed Sunday in a single-car crash on the Kennedy Expressway.

Kevin Ness, 27, was northbound at 2:18 a.m. when he lost control of his Toyota sedan near Lawrence Avenue and drove into the median, Illinois State Police said. His car flipped over and slid across the expressway, striking another barrier before coming to a stop.

Both Ness and his passenger, a 26-year-old man, were taken to local hospitals, state police said. Ness was pronounced dead and the passenger is in serious condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide details about the death. All lanes on the Kennedy were shut down for over four hours as state police investigated.