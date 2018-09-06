Man killed in Lawndale crash

A man died after swerving into the wrong lane early Wednesday in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood and colliding with another vehicle.

The 57-year-old was driving north about 3:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Cicero Avenue when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, according to Chicago police.

He struck a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man, who was taken to Loretto Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The 57-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later, police said.

A autopsy Thursday found he died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.