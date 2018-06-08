Man killed in Lawndale shooting: police

Police say a man was shot to death Friday in the 1600 block of South Homan. | Google Earth

A man was shot to death Friday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 7 p.m., the 30-year-old was walking in the 1600 block of South Homan when someone got out of a gray Jaguar and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the head and right arm and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

The shooter got back into the Jaguar and drove south on Homan, police said. No one was in custody Friday night as Area Central detectives investigated.