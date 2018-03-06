Man killed in Maywood shooting

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in west suburban Maywood.

Mikhail Evans, 20, was riding in a vehicle about 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 6th Avenue in Maywood when another vehicle pulled alongside it and someone inside opened fire, according to Maywood police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Evans, who lived in Maywood, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood at 2:52 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday found he died of a gunshot wound to his chest and his death was ruled a homicide.