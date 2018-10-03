Man killed in Montclare motorcycle crash

A man died Sunday afternoon after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in the Northwest Side Montclare neighborhood near the city’s border with Elmwood Park.

Fausto Onofre-Rodriguez suffered blunt force injuries in a motorcycle crash near Diversey and Harlem, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Onofre-Rodriguez, who lived in River Grove, was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m. Sunday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the medical examiner’s office said.

Elmwood Park Police Chief Frank Fagiano said the department assisted with traffic control after the crash, but Chicago police handled the investigation.

Chicago police did not immediately provide further details about the crash Wednesday afternoon.