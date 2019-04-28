Man killed in motorcycle crash in NW Indiana

A man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle Sunday morning and crashed into a pole in northwest Indiana.

About 11 a.m., 33-year-old Douglas Coslet was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle in the 200 block of East Burdick Road in rural Westchester Township when he swerved off the roadway and struck the pole, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

Coslet, of Chesterton, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He was wearing a helmet.

While speed is thought to be a factor in the crash, it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved. An investigation is ongoing.