Man killed in Northwest Side shooting identified

Authorities have identified a 26-year-old man who was fatally shot early Sunday in the Hollywood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person down in the 3300 block of West Hollywood Avenue, where they found Jeremy Matthew Djonlich on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and chest, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Djonlich, who lived in the same neighborhood, was pronounced at the scene at 1:13 a.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Sunday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.