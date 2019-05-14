Man killed in NW Indiana vehicle crash

A man died Monday after crashing his vehicle in Merrillville, Indiana.

Andrew Medanich, 55, crashed Monday afternoon in the 9800 block of Georgia Street, the Lake County coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at 3:47 p.m. at Franciscan Health Merrillville.

An autopsy conducted by the Lake County coroner’s office ruled his death a motor vehicle accident, citing blunt force trauma as the cause.

No further information was immediately available.