Police: Man killed in Park Manor shooting

A man was shot to death Friday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Someone got out of a vehicle at 9:49 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Vincennes and started shooting at the 26-year-old man, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg, face and torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about his death.