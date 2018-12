Man killed in Roseland shooting: police

A man was found shot to death Monday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person down at 6:50 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Normal found the 18-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatality.

Area South detectives were investigating.