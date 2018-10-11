Man killed in Rosemoor shooting: police

A man was shot to death Thursday morning in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Someone fired multiple shots at the man, thought to be in his 20s, at 9:29 a.m. in an alley in the 10000 block of South Forest Avenue, according to Chicago police. The shooter then ran away.

The man was shot multiple times in the chest and legs and was dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Area South detectives were investigating.