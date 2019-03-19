Man killed in Round Lake Park house fire identified

Authorities have identified a man killed in a house fire last week in north suburban Round Lake Park.

Gregory Gauvain, 68, died in the fire that started shortly before midnight Thursday in the 2500 block of Lippizan Lane in Round Lake Park, according to the Grayslake Fire Protection District and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 11:55 p.m., fire officials said in a statement. Crews were notified ahead of arrival that one person was outside and another was possibly still trapped inside.

Crews arrived to find smoke showing from a one-story, single-family home, the fire department said. A woman who lived in the home was able to escape with only minor burn injuries and smoke inhalation. A second victim, a neighbor, suffered from smoke inhalation after trying to rescue someone inside the house.

The man and woman, who are both residents of a senior community, were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where they were stabilized, fire officials said.

Gauvain was dead at the scene and was removed from the home by firefighters, authorities said.

An autopsy conducted Friday indicated that he died of fire-related injuries, but toxicology testing is still pending, according to the coroners office.

The Grayslake Fire Protection District said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.