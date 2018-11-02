Man killed in shooting outside Rosemoor business: police

A man was shot to death Friday morning outside a business in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

The 40-year-old was inside the business just after 10 a.m. in the 10200 block of South St. Lawrence when a male walked in and they “had an exchange of words,” according to Chicago police.

The suspect then asked the victim to step outside, where he shot the man multiple times in the head and body, police said. He was dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiners’ office has not released information about the fatality.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.