Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Arlington Heights

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

About 9:30 a.m., officers responded to White Oak Street and Arlington Heights Road and found 49-year-old Damon Ross of Palatine unresponsive inside a 2005 Dodge Caravan that had crashed nearby into a parkway tree, Arlington Heights police said.

Ross was the only person in the minivan and was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A witness to the crash could not be found, police said. Speeding and/or impairment did not appear to be a cause of the crash, which was still under investigation.

Police said Ross may have suffered a medical event ahead of crashing. He was wearing his seat belt when he was found by first responders.

An autopsy to determine Ross’ cause of death was expected Saturday.