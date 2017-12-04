Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-55 near Wilmington

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on I-55 near southwest suburban Wilmington.

Anthony Halko, 28, was speeding in his Nissan Sentra on the ramp from I-55 southbound to North River Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the top of the ramp, according to Illinois State Police.

The car continued across North River Road and struck a concrete barrier head-on, police said.

Halko, of Wilmington, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one else was in the car.

Illinois State Police are investigating.