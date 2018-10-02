Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway near West Town

A man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway near the West Town neighborhood.

At 4:16 a.m., 45-year-old David J. Cruz was seen driving north on Interstate 90 near Division Street, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He then swerved into a wall on the right side of the roadway.

Cruz was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said. He lived in west suburban Elmwood Park.

He wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, state police said.