Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park

A man died Saturday after crashing his vehicle into a guard rail on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was driving a black sedan about 6:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he struck a guard rail and then a light pole, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

CPD’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.