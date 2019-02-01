Man killed in South Holland crash

A man died in an auto accident Thursday morning in the south suburbs.

Furkanbhai Vahora, 35, was involved in the accident at 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of East Sibley Boulevard in South Holland, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Vahora, of Harvey, died from injuries from the crash about 20 minutes later, the medical examiner’s office said.

South Holland police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.