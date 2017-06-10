Man killed in South Shore shooting identified

A man killed in a South Shore neighborhood shooting Sunday morning that also left a woman injured has been identified as a Greater Grand Crossing resident.

The pair were standing on a sidewalk at 10:27 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 75th Street when another man walked up, pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

Tommie L. Jones, 28, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:36 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived about 2 miles away in Greater Grand Crossing.

The 26-year-old woman was shot in the lower back, and was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.