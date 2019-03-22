Man killed in Southeast Side shooting: police

A man was shot to death Friday morning on the city’s Southeast Side, police said.

The 35-year-old was standing on a corner at 11:44 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Avenue L when someone started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area South detectives are investigating.