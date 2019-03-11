Man killed in unincorporated Woodstock crash

A man died after crashing an SUV into multiple trees Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Eberhard H. Biesenthal, 62, was driving a 2016 Subaru Forester just before 2:30 p.m. heading north in the 10100 block of Illinois Route 120 near Thompson Road in unincorporated Woodstock, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

The Subaru crossed over all of the southbound lanes and went off the west side of the road, where it hit a guardrail before veering back across all lanes of traffic to hit two trees off the east side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Biesenthal, who lived in Woodstock, was pronounced dead at the scene, the authorities said. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and investigators do not think alcohol was a factor.

An autopsy found he died of blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen, according to the coroner’s office. Toxicology testing is pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County coroner’s office.