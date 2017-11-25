Man killed in West Lawn crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

An 82-year-old woman was driving south about 12:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Pulaski when she made a left turn and her vehicle hit a northbound motorcycle, according to Chicago Police.

The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Jonathan P. Krska-Gawron, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Saturday found that Krska-Gawron, who lived in Robbins, died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The woman was cited for failure to yield on a left turn, police said. The crash remains under investigation by the police Major Accidents Investigation Unit.