Man killed in Loop drive-by

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed, Sunday morning, in the 500 block of East Wacker Drive, in the Loop neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 24-year-old man died after a drive-by attack Sunday in the Loop.

He was driving in the 500 block of East Lower Wacker Drive about 3:03 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, Chicago police said. The suspect drove off west on Lower Wacker.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

