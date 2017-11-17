Man killed on Dan Ryan among 3 dead, 3 wounded in Thursday shootings

A man killed in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway was among six people shot, three fatally, in Thursday gun violence on Chicago’s South and West sides.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the head and crashed his vehicle about 5:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near 51st Street, according to Illinois State Police. Two vehicles were seen driving erratically before gunshots were heard and one of the vehicles crashed into a wall along the expressway. The other vehicle continued driving north.

The man driving the vehicle that crashed was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police and the Chicago Fire Department said. Two of the man’s passengers, a 2-year-old girl and 22-year-old woman, were taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment of injuries related to the crash. A third passenger, an 18-year-old woman, declined medical attention at the scene.

About 5:45 p.m., two teenage boys were killed and a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The three were shot in the vestibule of a building in the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard by someone who entered the building, demanded their property and opened fire, Chicago Police said. One boy was shot in the back, while the other was shot in the head, and they were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both were believed to be between 15 and 16 years old. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and took herself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where her condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on any of the fatalities.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 3:46 p.m. during a home invasion in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side. Two people knocked on a 49-year-old man’s door before kicking it in and entering the home in the 2700 block of East 78th Street, police said. A fight broke out between the two people and the resident, during which one of the home invaders took out a handgun and shot the man in his left thigh. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Thursday’s first shooting left a 25-year-old man wounded shortly before 11 a.m. on the Near West Side. He was “involved in a narcotics-related transaction” in the 2300 block of West Jackson, when a green vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the leg and took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

On Wednesday, a 21-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in shootings over a 10-hour period the city’s South and West sides.