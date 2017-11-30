Man killed when car crashes into tree in northwest Indiana

A 57-year-old man was killed when his car struck a tree Saturday in northwest Indiana.

Jeffrey Batliner was the driver of a black Chevrolet Cruze that struck a tree in front of a residence in the 2800 block of Belshaw Road in Lowell, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Batliner, of Highland, Indiana, was unresponsive at the scene and had to be extricated from the car, according to the sheriff’s office. A Flight for Life helicopter responded to the scene, but he was not transported in the helicopter because he was in full cardiac arrest.

Batliner was taken to a Crown Point hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.