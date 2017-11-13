Man killed when pickup strikes viaduct in Brighton Park

A man was killed when his pickup struck a viaduct early Sunday in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood.

At 5:19 a.m., the 38-year-old man was driving a 2002 Nissan pickup south in the 3600 block of South California when the truck stuck a viaduct, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release his name Monday afternoon pending notification of his family.

An autopsy Monday found he died of blunt force trauma to the torso from a motor vehicle striking a fixed object, and his death was ruled an accident.