Man killed when pickup truck strikes tree in Huntley

A man was killed when a pickup crashed into a tree Tuesday night in the far northwest suburbs.

The 57-year-old Amboy resident was driving a 2016 Ford F350 west in the 14100 block of Harmony Road in unincorporated Huntley at 9:05 p.m. The truck left the road and struck a tree, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. No one else was in the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. His name was not released Wednesday morning.

The victim was wearing a seatbelt and his airbag had deployed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is investigating.