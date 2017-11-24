Man killed when semi hits stopped car on Indiana Toll Road

A man was killed in a crash late Thursday on the Indiana Toll Road in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called about 11 p.m. for reports of a car stopped on the shoulder of eastbound I-80/90 near the 69 mile marker, about three miles west of the U.S. Route 20/U.S. Route 31 exit, according to Indiana State Police. While state troopers were on their way, dispatchers received additional calls stating that the car had been hit by a semi.

Troopers arrived to find that the 2000 Ford Taurus had been hit by a 2018 Freightliner, which was blocking the right lane, state police said. Troopers “attempted life-saving measures” on the Ford’s driver, 82-year-old Rutheford Orr, until paramedics arrived.

Orr, who lived in Chicago, was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

The driver of the semi, a 21-year-old Washington man, was not injured, according to state police. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The toll road remained open while crews investigated the crash, police said.