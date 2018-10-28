Man killed, woman seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 10:55 a.m., 23-year-old Kenjuan D. Scott and a 24-year-old woman were riding in a vehicle in the 5500 block of South La Salle when someone inside a black, four-door Audi fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Scott was shot in the chest and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her lower right leg, police said.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where Scott died and the woman was listed in serious condition, authorities said. Scott lived on the Near West Side.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.