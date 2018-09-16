Man killed, woman wounded in Brighton Park drive-by shooting: police

Two people were shot — one fatally — Sunday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were sitting in a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Kedzie when someone in a dark sports-utility vehicle fired at them, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the neck and back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the hip, police said, and her condition was stabilized at the same hospital.

Area Central detectives were investigating.