Man killed, woman wounded in Bronzeville shooting: police

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

About 11:40 p.m., the two were standing outside in the 4400 block of South Prairie when someone in a passing vehicle shot at them, according to Chicago Police.

A 26-year-old man was struck in his chest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The 18-year-old woman was shot in her leg and buttocks, and was stabilized at the same hospital, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.