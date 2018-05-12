Man killed, woman wounded in Burnside shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded early Saturday in shooting in the Burnside neighborhood.

Officers were called about 1:10 a.m. to the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and found the two victims, Chicago Police said. The 41-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner did not immediately provide details about the death.

The woman was found with gunshot wounds across the street, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.