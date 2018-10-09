Man killed, woman wounded in Washington Park shooting: police

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man, 25, was shot in the head and the woman, 20, was struck in her left foot.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was stabilized, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

Area Central detectives were investigating.