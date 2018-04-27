Man kills wife, tries to kill himself in Aurora home: police

A man has been charged with killing his wife before trying to take his own life Thursday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

A relative called police at 4:20 p.m. after finding 56-year-old Carlos Nunez and 55-year-old Jovita Nunez with apparent stab wounds at the couple’s home in the 400 block of South Ohio Street, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Investigators learned that Carlos Nunez has beaten and choked his wife to death before cutting his wrists and stabbing himself in the chest, police said. Jovita Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlos Nunez remained under police guard at an Aurora hospital Friday morning, police said. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office was expected to perform an autopsy on Jovita Nunez on Friday, police said.