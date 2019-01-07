Man knocks 2 elderly women down, makes off with purse in Ukrainian Village: cops

Police are searching for a man who knocked two elderly women to the ground while stealing one of their purses Sunday evening in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

About 5:45 p.m., the man approached an 84-year-old woman in the 2300 block of West Rice and forcefully pulled her to the ground as he took her purse, according to Chicago police. During the incident, an 85-year-old woman was also knocked over and injured.

After stealing the purse, the man ran to a waiting vehicle and took off, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 20, standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-2 and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a black jacket.

The vehicle is described as a cream- or tan-colored SUV or minivan, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 745-4489.