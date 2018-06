Man leaves Mercy Hospital before being treated for apparent gunshot wound

A man left Mercy Hospital Monday night without being treated after apparently being shot in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was shot about 7:55 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Ellis, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up to Mercy with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his right calf, but took off without being treated or providing information about the shooting, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.