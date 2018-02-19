Man lies to police about head injury, claims armed robbery

A man lied to police about a self inflicted head injury, claiming he was the victim of an armed robbery Sunday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old man told police he was approached by two unknown offenders who showed a handgun and robbed him about 8:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Major, according to Chicago Police.

He also told police the robbers struck him in the head while yelling insults at him, police said.

Further investigation found that the robbery and attack did not occur, and the man admitted that his injuries were self inflicted, police said.

He was taken to Community First Hospital with head trauma, and his injuries are not expected to be serious, police said.

No further information was immediately available.