Man loses control of car on snow, crashes into stop sign in Sycamore Township

A man lost control of a car and crashed into a stop sign Saturday morning in northwest suburban Sycamore Township.

At 10:23 a.m., a 42-year-old Sycamore man was driving south by Peace Road and Freed Road in a car when he swerved his vehicle to avoid an accident and lost control on the snow-covered shoulder, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

The man hit the stop sign at Freed Road, police said. He was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved.