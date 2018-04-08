Man lying in road struck and killed in McHenry County

A man lying in a road was struck by a car and killed Friday evening in northwest suburban Algonquin Township.

About 8:15 p.m., the 20-year-old was lying down in the 1300 block of East Main Street when he was struck by a Chevy Cobalt driven by a 34-year-old Cary woman, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He was a resident of Crystal Lake.

The driver was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The McHenry County Coroner did not immediately confirm the death.