A man lying in a road was struck by a car and killed Friday evening in northwest suburban Algonquin Township.
About 8:15 p.m., the 20-year-old was lying down in the 1300 block of East Main Street when he was struck by a Chevy Cobalt driven by a 34-year-old Cary woman, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He was a resident of Crystal Lake.
The driver was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The McHenry County Coroner did not immediately confirm the death.