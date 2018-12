Man missing from Austin since October found

Bobby Berry went missing from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side in October. | Chicago police

A 62-year-old man who was reported missing more than two months ago from the West Side Austin neighborhood has been found.

Bobby Berry was last seen Oct. 10 in the 600 block of South Central, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police canceled the alert Thursday, stating that Berry had been located. Further details were not provided.