Man missing from Back of the Yards for 3 weeks

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for three weeks from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Adan De La Riva, 32, was last seen June 11 and is missing from the 4400 block of South Honore, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

De La Riva was described as a 5-foot-8, 250-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He is “normally clean shaven, but will occasionally have beard stubble.”

He has been known to frequent the Back of the Yards neighborhood, especially the areas from 44th to 47th and from Honore to Wood, police said.

Anyone with information about him was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.