Man missing from Back of the Yards may need medical help: police

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Maurice Gales, 59, was last seen Oct. 7 in the 4900 block of South Loomis, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He may be in need of medical attention.

Gales was described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound African American man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue jacket and gym shoes.

Anyone with information about him was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.