Man missing from Belmont Gardens found dead in Logan Square

A man who was reported missing last week was found dead Sunday night in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.

Pedro Rodriguez, 38, was found about 8:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Hamlin, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers responding to reports of a person down in that block arrived to find Chicago Fire Department paramedics on the scene with the unresponsive man.

Rodriguez, who lived in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:31 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation.

He was reported missing Friday after he was last seen about 9:30 p.m. April 3, according to a missing person alert from police. Police canceled the missing person alert Monday night, stating only that Rodriguez had been found.