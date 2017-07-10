Man missing from Brighton Park

Police are looking for a man who went missing Friday from the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Solomon Ramos, also known as “Sammy” or “Sam,” was reported missing from the 4000 block of South Rockwell, according to Chicago Police.

Ramos, 23, was described as a 5-foot-5, 135-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. He has a beard, a mustache and a mole on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a black zippered hooded sweatshirt, two-tone gray jogging pants and red gym shoes, according to police. He may be carrying a red and black colored duffel bag.

Ramos – who has been known to frequent the areas around 45th Street between Western and Rockwell, as well as near Humboldt Park bordered by Division, Kedzie, Augusta and California – “may appear to be in need of some medical attention,” police said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.