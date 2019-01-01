Man missing from Garfield Ridge considered ‘high risk’

Police are looking for a man who is missing from the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side and is considered to be “high risk.”

Richard Coffman, 68, was last seen about 3 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of South Archer Avenue. He may be disoriented or in need of medical attention, according to Chicago police.

Coffman is described as a 5-foot-11 white man weighing about 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of an eagle and cards on his arms, police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue plaid jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.