Man missing from Gary since Monday

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a Gary, Indiana, man who has been missing since Monday.

Kareem Ayanlaja lives in the Black Oak area of Gary and was set to begin a new job on Monday, according to a statement from Gary police. His family has not had any contact with him since Monday.

Ayanlaja is described as a 6-foot-1 man with a slender build, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans and may be driving a beige or light brown 1998 Oldsmobile LeSabre with a license plate of 627TCX.

He has tattoos that read “Cleata,” “Anthony” and “Filemana,” police said.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call Det. Sgt. Salazar at (219) 881-1209 or (219) 881-7300 ext. 3042.