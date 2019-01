Man missing from Gresham for over 2 months

Police are looking for a 36-year-old man who has been missing from the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side for more than two months.

Larry Price was last seen Nov. 22 in the 8200 block of South Loomis Street, according to Chicago police.

Price was described as a 6-foot black man weighing about 220 pounds, police said.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 747-8274.