Man missing from Little Village may need medical attention

Police are looking for a 32-year-old man who is missing from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side who may be in need of medical attention.

Otilio Osorio Aviles was last heard from on Friday and has been reported missing from the 2100 block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He is described as a 5-foot-11 Hispanic man weighing about 210 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 747-8380.